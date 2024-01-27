Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $43.60 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $43,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,578. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

