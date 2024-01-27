Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 930,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 868,435 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 20,086,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

