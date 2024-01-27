Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

