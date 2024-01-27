Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Exelon worth $40,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.01. 6,182,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,387. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

