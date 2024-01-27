Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.60. The company had a trading volume of 787,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $430.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $450.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

