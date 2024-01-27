Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 10,924 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. 209,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,391.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,149.59. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,331.23 and a 12-month high of $3,669.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

