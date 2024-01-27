Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,571,000 after buying an additional 119,490 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,993,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,859. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

