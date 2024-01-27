Reviewing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 36.67% 13.32% 11.20% Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.54 $35.35 million $0.60 8.10 Sow Good $470,000.00 47.41 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Risk and Volatility

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sow Good

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

