Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 358,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.38 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,805,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,603,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 30,914 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

