Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.35. 581,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.92% and a negative net margin of 299.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after buying an additional 655,237 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

