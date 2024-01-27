Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 3.6%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.44 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 59,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 759,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock worth $1,048,758. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.