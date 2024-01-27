RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,148,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.02. The company has a market cap of $281.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $184.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

