RLI (NYSE:RLI) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $148.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get RLI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Trading Down 0.8 %

RLI stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. The company had a trading volume of 254,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. RLI has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RLI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,774,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.