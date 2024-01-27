Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $72.00 at Truist Financial

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 792,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35. Robert Half has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

