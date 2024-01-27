Robert W. Baird Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $600.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

