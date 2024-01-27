Robert W. Baird Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $310.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.64.

CRM stock opened at $279.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.93. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

