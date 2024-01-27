Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. The stock had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

