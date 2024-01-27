Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.62.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
