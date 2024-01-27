Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $17.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UTI. Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.60.

UTI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,884. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $517.68 million, a PE ratio of 138.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Washington University acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,886,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

