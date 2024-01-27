Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $17.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of INTC opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after buying an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 94,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

