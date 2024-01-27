Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Ross Stores worth $27,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 1,910,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,300. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

