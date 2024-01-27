Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 344.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.76. 1,910,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.62.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

