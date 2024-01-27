Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR remained flat at $10.94 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,812. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,867,675.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $192,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $597,834.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,137,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,867,675.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972 in the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after buying an additional 680,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rover Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 343,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in Rover Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $13,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rover Group

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.