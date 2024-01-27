Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.