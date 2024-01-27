Royal Bank of Canada Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $148.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after purchasing an additional 476,355 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

