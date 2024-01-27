Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.14.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.17. 2,579,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.25. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.