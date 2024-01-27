Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $70.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.72.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.73. 937,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,055,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,938,000 after purchasing an additional 102,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

