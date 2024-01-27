Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,352,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

