Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.