Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

