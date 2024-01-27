Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 237705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.