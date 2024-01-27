RTC Group (LON:RTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.91), with a volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.95).

RTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £10.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.52.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

