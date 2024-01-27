Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,200 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 397,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $25,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,365,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,921,874.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,591 shares of company stock valued at $147,580. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubicon Technologies by 72.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rubicon Technologies by 87.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 91,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 196,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,375. Rubicon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rubicon Technologies will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

