Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 9,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,902. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

