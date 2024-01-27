SALT Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $20,138.35 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00017642 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,139.55 or 1.00053402 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 96.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011314 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00206877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0267483 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,286.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

