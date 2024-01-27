Saltmarble Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $132.94 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $31,251.73 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.6027808 USD and is down -9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,319.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

