Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNY

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5 %

SNY opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.