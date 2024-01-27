Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. 1,036,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

