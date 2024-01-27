SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.29. SAP has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $176.39. The firm has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after buying an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

