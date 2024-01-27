Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.73. 667,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,956. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $159.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

