Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 45,044 shares.The stock last traded at $39.81 and had previously closed at $39.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BFS

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $950.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.