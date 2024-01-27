SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 4,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

