SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.81. 4,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
