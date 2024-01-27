Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,061 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 84.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after buying an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 9,172,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

