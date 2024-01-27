Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

SDGR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $27.19. 579,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,359. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Schrödinger by 68.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at about $1,136,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 214.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,353 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

