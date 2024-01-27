Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,402,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 82,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

