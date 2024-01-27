Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,733 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

STX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

