Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given Neutral Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of STX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.44. 3,071,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

