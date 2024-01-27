Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,965. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $15,341,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

