Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $628.46 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00132116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00318247 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,570.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

