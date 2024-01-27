Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 284,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 548,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. 846,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,634. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

